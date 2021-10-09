Tehran, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamic Republic of Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr died in a Paris hospital Saturday aged 88, the official news agency IRNA said.

"After a long illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the (Pitie-)Salpetriere hospital" in southeast Paris, IRNA reported, citing a source close to the former president.