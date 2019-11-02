UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's FM Says New US Sanctions Show 'maximum Failure'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Iran's FM says new US sanctions show 'maximum failure'

Tehran, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday that the latest round of US sanctions against the Islamic republic show the "maximum failure" of Washington's anti-Iran policy.

Washington extended its sanctions on Iran on Thursday by targeting its construction sector, which the US linked to the country's Revolutionary Guards.

"Subjecting construction workers to EconomicTerrorism only manifests maximum failure of 'maximum pressure'," Zarif tweeted.

"Rather than dig itself deeper, US should abandon failed policies & return to JCPOA," Zarif added, referring to the formal title of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iranian tensions with the United States have escalated sharply since US President Donald Trump last year withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed unilateral sanctions as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign.

Tehran has hit back three times since May by suspending parts of its compliance with the nuclear deal.

It has threatened to go even further if remaining parties to the deal -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia -- cannot help it circumvent US sanctions.

Iran is expected to unveil a fourth package of countermeasures on Monday.

amh/hkb

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear Threatened France Trump Germany United States May 2015 From

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

26 minutes ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

2 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

2 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

2 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.