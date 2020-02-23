UrduPoint.com
Iran's Khamenei Blasts Foreign Media For Trying To 'discourage' Voters

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:50 AM

Iran's Khamenei blasts foreign media for trying to 'discourage' voters

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday accused foreign media of trying to use a deadly outbreak of coronavirus in Iran to "discourage" people from voting in a parliamentary election.

"This negative propaganda began a few months ago and grew larger approaching the election and in the past two days, under the pretext of an illness and a virus, their media did not miss the slightest opportunity to discourage people from voting," Khamenei was quoted as saying on his official website.

