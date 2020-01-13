UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Khamenei Calls For 'strengthening' Of Ties In Region

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Iran's Khamenei calls for 'strengthening' of ties in region

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday called for countries in the region to bolster ties to overcome turbulence caused by the presence of the US and its allies.

"The current situation in the region demands -- more than ever before -- strengthening of relations between countries in the region as well as avoiding influence of foreigners'" meddling, Khamenei was quoted as saying on his official Twitter account as he hosted Qatar's emir.

"The reason for the current turbulent situation in our region is the corruptive presence of the US and its cohorts. The only way to confront this is to depend on cooperation within the region," he said.

Related Topics

Twitter Qatar Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sulta ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends AI Retreat, launches p ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.