Iran's Khamenei Says Halting Covid 'urgent' Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that halting Covid-19 is an "urgent" priority and called for more vaccine imports and production, after record deaths and infections.

The Islamic republic's Covid cases and fatalities have surged in recent weeks, in what officials have said is a "fifth wave" caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

"Today, the issue of the coronavirus disease is the country's Primary and urgent issue," Khamenei said in a televised address focused on the health crisis.

Khamenei said the record number of casualties was "truly painful," and demanded greater efforts to boost vaccine "imports and domestic production".

Iran is the middle East country worst hit by the pandemic.

