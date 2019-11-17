UrduPoint.com
Iran's Khamenei Voices Support For Petrol Price Hike Decision: State TV

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Iran's Khamenei voices support for petrol price hike decision: state TV

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday voiced support for a decision to impose petrol price hikes and rationing that sparked protests across the Islamic republic.

"I am not an expert and there are different opinions but I had said that if the heads of the three branches make a decision I will support it," he was quoted as saying by state television.

Protests flared across Iran after the price hike agreed by the High Council of Economic Coordination made up of the president, parliament speaker and judiciary chief was announced at midnight on Friday.

