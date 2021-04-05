UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's New Covid Cases Hit Four-month High

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Iran's new Covid cases hit four-month high

Tehran, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's daily new Covid-19 infections reached a four-month high on Monday, said the health ministry, as the capital Tehran was put on the highest virus risk level.

In the past 24 hours, 13,890 new cases were confirmed across the country, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks.

It is the highest number of daily infections since December 4 and close to the peak of 14,051 positive cases recorded on November 28.

The Islamic republic is battling the middle East's deadliest outbreak of the Covid-19 illness and case numbers have risen following a surge in travel during the Iranian new year holidays that started on March 21.

Tehran is now classified as "red" on the country's coronavirus risk scale, according to the health ministry, with only essential services, such as food providers and health centres, remaining open.

The new reported cases brought the total number of infections to over 1.94 million, Lari said.

Monday's 172 virus fatalities were also at their highest level since December 23.

According to Health Minister Saeed Namaki, Iran is now facing "one of the most severe waves of the coronavirus".

"Sadly, no one listened to me about managing travel and today we're facing a great difficulty," he was quoted as saying by the ministry's website.

Related Topics

Iran Holidays Tehran Middle East March November December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

4 minutes ago

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

33 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

34 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34 minutes ago

South Korean, US Leaders to Hold Bilateral Summit ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.