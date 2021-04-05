(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's daily new Covid-19 infections reached a four-month high on Monday, said the health ministry, as the capital Tehran was put on the highest "red" virus risk level.

In the past 24 hours, 13,890 new cases were confirmed across the country, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks, the highest number of daily infections since December 4.