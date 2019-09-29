UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Oil Sector On 'full Alert' Against Attacks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Iran's oil sector on 'full alert' against attacks

Tehran, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Iran's oil minister on Sunday ordered his country's energy sector to be on high alert to the threat of "physical and cyber" attacks.

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said "it is necessary for all companies and installations of the oil industry to be on full alert against physical and cyber threats," in a statement published on the oil ministry's Shana website.

Zanganeh said precautions were needed due to American sanctions and the "full-scale economic war" that the Islamic republic accuses the United States of waging against it.

Washington, Riyadh, Berlin, London and Paris blame Iran for attacks that damaged the Saudi oil sector on September 14 and forced the world's largest crude exporter to sharply reduce production.

Tehran denied any link to the strikes, which were claimed by Huthi rebels in Yemen. Iran supports the rebels against a Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Huthis since 2015.

Following the attacks, US President Donald Trump said he was preparing a response. Several days later he endorsed military restraint, signalling his preference for intensifying a "maximum pressure" campaign through economic sanctions.

Iran denied press reports on September 21 that its oil installations were disrupted by a cyber attack.

Related Topics

Attack World Iran Yemen Riyadh Oil Trump Saudi London Alert Paris Berlin United States September Sunday 2015 All Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet adopts 10 strategic resolutions suppor ..

31 minutes ago

ERC launches new development projects in Philippin ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Ruler issues decree on Emirates Maritime Arb ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Washington screens ‘History of th ..

2 hours ago

UAE advancing Emirati community&#039;s political d ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Russia discuss tech, scientific cooperation i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.