UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's OPEC Governor Dies After Brain Haemorrhage

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Iran's OPEC governor dies after brain haemorrhage

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Iran's OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour-Ardebili has died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma, the country's oil ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Kazempour-Ardebili, who had gone into a coma over a brain haemorrhage two weeks ago in a hospital in Tehran, has passed away," said the statement published on the ministry's website without giving more details.

He died on Saturday morning aged 68, according to state news agency IRNA.

The veteran politician was appointed governor to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in 1995.

He had also served as the Islamic republic's ambassador to Japan from 1990 to 1995.

Iran's oil and foreign ministers offered their condolences in separate statements.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Ardebili was an "intelligent and firm defender of national interests" and a "reliable adviser" for Iranian authorities.

A founding member of the OPEC oil cartel, Iran sits on the world's fourth-biggest oil reserves and second-largest gas reserves.

But its economy has been battered by sanctions imposed by the United States after President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

Related Topics

World Governor Iran Nuclear Oil Trump Died Tehran Japan United States Gas 2018 From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 May 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

11 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

10 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.