UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's OPEC Governor In Coma After Brain Haemorrhage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

Iran's OPEC governor in coma after brain haemorrhage

Tehran, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Iran's OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour-Ardebili has fallen into a coma after suffering a brain haemorrhage, the country's oil ministry said.

"Kazempour_Ardebili is in a coma. He was hospitalised on Friday due to a severe brain haemorrhage," the ministry said in a tweet on Sunday.

"May Lord's healing hand rest upon him," it said, without giving any further details.

The veteran politician was appointed governor to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in 1985.

He had also served as the Islamic republic's ambassador to Japan from 1990 to 1995.

A founding member of the OPEC oil cartel, Iran sits on the world's fourth-biggest oil reserves and second-largest gas reserves.

But its economy has been battered by sanctions imposed by the United States since US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

Related Topics

World Governor Iran Nuclear Oil Trump Japan United States May Gas Sunday 2018 From

Recent Stories

TECNO To Launch Covid-19 CSR Campaign Featuring th ..

45 seconds ago

Wasim Akram, Babar Azam to inspire women’s team

8 minutes ago

PCB to help cricketers, match officials, scorers a ..

16 minutes ago

Death tally rises to 462 after 20, 186 cases of Co ..

23 minutes ago

Realme 6i – A High-Performance Budget Device in ..

33 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 May 2020

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.