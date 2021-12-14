UrduPoint.com

Iran's Positions On Nuke Talks 'inconsistent' With Pact Terms: European Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:10 AM

Iran's positions on nuke talks 'inconsistent' with pact terms: European diplomats

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Iran's positions in talks over its nuclear development programme are "inconsistent" with the terms of the deal to limit it, diplomats from the three European countries negotiating with Tehran, said Monday.

"We are losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the agreement," said the diplomats, from Britain, France and Germany.

Related Topics

Nuclear France Germany Tehran From Agreement

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

58 minutes ago
 UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global ..

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global Knowledge Index

8 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of lea ..

Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of leading banking and insurance pro ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

9 hours ago
 UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeeper ..

UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers in CAR to Start as Soon as P ..

9 hours ago
 US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor ..

US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Subject to Rocket Attack - Re ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.