Iran's Positions On Nuke Talks 'inconsistent' With Pact Terms: European Diplomats
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Iran's positions in talks over its nuclear development programme are "inconsistent" with the terms of the deal to limit it, diplomats from the three European countries negotiating with Tehran, said Monday.
"We are losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the agreement," said the diplomats, from Britain, France and Germany.