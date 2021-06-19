UrduPoint.com
Iran's Presidential Election Ends, Results Expected Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Iran's presidential election ends, results expected Saturday

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Iranians voted Friday in a presidential election in which ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi is seen as all but certain to coast to victory after all serious rivals were barred from running.

After a lacklustre campaign, low turnout was expected in a country exhausted by a punishing regime of US economic sanctions that has dashed the hopes of many for a brighter future.

The supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cast the first vote in Tehran and then urged Iran's nearly 60 million eligible voters to follow suit before the scheduled close of polls at midnight (1930 GMT).

"The sooner you perform this task and duty, the better," said the 81-year-old, stressing that voting "serves to build the future" of the Iranian people.

Just over 12 hours into voting, nationwide turnout had reached 37 percent, reported the Fars news agency, as overseas Iranians also cast their ballots in Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon and elsewhere.

After a two-hour extension following calls from some media and the campaigns of candidates, voting officially closed at 2:00 am on Saturday (2130 GMT Friday).

Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi is seen as the race's favourite over a lack of real competition, but Iran's presidential elections have regularly led to surprises since 1997.

Results are expected around noon (0730 GMT) Saturday. If no clear winner emerges, a runoff will be held on June 25, defying predictions.

Pictures of often flag-waving voters in Iran dominated state tv coverage, but away from the stations some voiced anger at what they saw as a stage-managed election.

"Whether I vote or not, someone has already been elected," scoffed Tehran shopkeeper Saeed Zareie, referring to pre-election vetting that barred all but seven of the more than 600 hopefuls. "They organise the elections for the media."

