UrduPoint.com

Iran's Raisi Congratulates China's Xi On Re-election

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Iran's Raisi congratulates China's Xi on re-election

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Monday that cooperation with China protects "international stability", as he congratulated Xi Jinping for securing a third term as the country's leader.

Iran and China have strong economic relations especially in the fields of oil and energy, transit, agriculture, trade and investment.

Raisi and Xi met for the first time last month during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan where the Iranian president called for expansion of ties.

"Cooperation within the framework of multilateral institutions and organisations, in addition to securing the interests of both countries, helps to protect international stability and peace," Raisi said, according to a presidency statement.

China's ruling Communist Party's Central Committee elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year period on Sunday, cementing the 69-year-old's position as the most powerful leader since the party's founder Mao Zedong.

Both countries signed in 2021 a 25-year "strategic cooperation pact" said to include "political, strategic and economic" components.

Raisi said the partnership provides a "model of all-round expansion of relations based on interests and mutual respect".

Related Topics

China Agriculture Oil Mao Shanghai Uzbekistan Sunday Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

2 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.