Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president with 61.95 percent of the vote, according to figures released by Interior Minister Aboldreza Rahmani Fazli on Saturday.

Voter turnout was 48.8 percent of the more than 59 million eligible voters in Friday's election, he said, a record low for a presidential election in the Islamic republic.