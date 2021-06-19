UrduPoint.com
Iran's Raisi Elected President With 61.95% Of Vote: Official

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Iran's Raisi elected president with 61.95% of vote: official

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president with 61.95 percent of the vote, according to figures released by Interior Minister Aboldreza Rahmani Fazli on Saturday.

Voter turnout was 48.8 percent of the more than 59 million eligible voters in Friday's election, he said, a record low for a presidential election in the Islamic republic.

