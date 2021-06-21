(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi said Monday his administration will not allow negotiations for the sake of negotiations in talks with world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

"Any negotiations that guarantee national interests will certainly be supported, but... we will not allow negotiations to be for negotiation's sake," he said in his first press conference, adding that his election on Friday followed a "massive" voter turnout.