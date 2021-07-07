UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Apologises For Blackouts, Blames Heat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Iran's Rouhani apologises for blackouts, blames heat

Tehran, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani apologised Wednesday for a wave of blackouts sweeping the country, blaming a searing drought he said had virtually halted hydroelectric power generation and prompted record consumption.

Since last week, Tehran and Iran's other major cities have experienced frequent power outages that authorities say may continue until late July.

"We regret the problems the people have had in the past few days," Rouhani said in televised remarks at a cabinet meeting mostly dedicated to the power cuts, which have sparked a chorus of complaints.

Unconfirmed videos circulating on social media appear to show frustrated Iranians protesting the outages in several cities including Shiraz and Kazeroun in the south, and Amol and Kordkuy in the north, as well as Tehran.

"On the one hand, our output has dropped due to the condition of hydroelectric power plants, and on the other consumption has gone up," Rouhani said.

He attributed the surge in demand to "industrial growth and extreme heat" as well as energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining operations.

In May, the government temporarily banned crypto mining for four months, but Iranian news agencies still report frequent police raids on "illegal farms" that authorities say use large amounts of subsidised electricity.

On Tuesday, Rouhani said Iran was facing an "unprecedented drought" with average rainfall down 52 percent compared to the previous year, bringing hydroelectric power generation to "almost" zero.

He called on the energy ministry to prevent any cuts outside of the scheduled blackouts of at least two hours a day.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Iran Social Media Drought Amol Shiraz Tehran Cryptocurrency May July Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of ..

3 minutes ago

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

16 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

46 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

1 hour ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.