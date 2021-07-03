UrduPoint.com
Iran's Rouhani Fears Covid Fifth Wave Linked To Delta Variant

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Iran's Rouhani fears Covid fifth wave linked to Delta variant

Tehran, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :President Hassan Rouhani expressed fears on Saturday that Iran will be hit by a fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic due to an outbreak of the Delta variant.

"It is feared that we are on the way to a fifth wave throughout the country," Rouhani told a meeting of Iran's anti-virus taskforce, warning the public to be careful as "the Delta variant has spread" in southern provinces.

