Tehran, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said the next US administration has an opportunity to "compensate for its previous mistakes" following Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

"Now there is an opportunity for the future American administration to compensate for its previous mistakes and return to the path of adherence to international commitments," Rouhani said in a statement on his official website.