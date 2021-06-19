UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Says New President Elected In Race Led By Ultraconservative

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Iran's Rouhani says new president elected in race led by ultraconservative

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday his successor had been elected, but did not name the widely expected winner, ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi.

"I congratulate the people on their choice," said Rouhani after Friday's vote as other candidates also congratulated Raisi.

"My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people."

Related Topics

Election Vote

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 991 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

17 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 June 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

10 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

12 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.