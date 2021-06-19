Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday his successor had been elected, but did not name the widely expected winner, ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi.

"I congratulate the people on their choice," said Rouhani after Friday's vote as other candidates also congratulated Raisi.

"My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people."