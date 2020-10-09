UrduPoint.com
Iran's Shajarian, Iconic Singer Often At Odds With Authorities, Dies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Iran's Shajarian, iconic singer often at odds with authorities, dies

Tehran, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Legendary Iranian singer, instrumentalist and composer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian died on Thursday at the age of 80 after a long battle with illness, sparking an outpouring of grief in the country.

A national treasure in his homeland, Shajarian nevertheless maintained difficult relations with the authorities in Tehran throughout his career, first under the reign of the shah and then with the Islamic republic.

The "Ostad" -- master in Persian -- who had been battling cancer for several years, "flew to meet his beloved (God)", his son Homayoun Shajarian, himself a famous singer, wrote on Instagram.

Soon after the announcement, thousands of fans converged on the Jam hospital in Tehran where he had been admitted a few days ago in a critical condition, AFP correspondents reported.

In tears and despite appeals by Homayoun urging them to observe social distancing rules imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, they gathered and sang "Mogh-e Sahar", one of Shajarian's many hits.

"Shajarian was a great & true Ambassador of Iran, her children and -- most of all -- her culture," Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javaz Zarif tweeted.

President Hassan Rouhani paid tribute to an "amiable artist" who created "eternal" melodies.

"The grateful nation will always keep alive (his) name, memory and work," he added.

Shajarian had been persona non grata on state broadcaster IRIB since 2009, but that did not stop Iranians from listening to his tenor voice.

