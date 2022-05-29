Cannes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Cannes Film Festival on Saturday awarded its best actress award to Iranian Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who lives in exile in France, for her role in "Holy Spider".

In the movie, she plays a journalist trying to solve the serial murders of prostitutes in the holy city of Mashhad.

"I have come a long way to be on this stage tonight," she told the audience at the awards ceremony.

"It was not an easy story, it was humiliation, it was solitude but there was cinema, it was darkness but there was cinema. Now I'm standing in front of you on a night of joy."