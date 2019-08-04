UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Zarif Sanctioned After Declining Trump Meet: Officials

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:10 PM

Iran's Zarif sanctioned after declining Trump meet: officials

Tehran, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was hit with US sanctions after turning down an invitation to meet President Donald Trump, officials in the Islamic republic said on Sunday.

The New Yorker magazine reported on Friday that Senator Rand Paul met Zarif in the US on July 15 and had Trump's blessing when he extended an invitation to the Iranian minister to go to the White House.

Officials in Iran confirmed the report on Sunday, heaping scorn on the Trump administration for claiming to want dialogue with Iran while slapping sanctions on its top diplomat.

"For a government to constantly claim (to favour) negotiations and afterwards sanction the foreign minister... if this is not ridiculous, then what is it?" said foreign ministry spokesman Ali Rabiei.

"In a meeting with a senator, he (Zarif) is invited to come to a meeting and then he is sanctioned," Rabiei said in remarks aired on state television.

"We believe that these sanctions show that the politicians of the White House have to some extent made a personal issue of affairs," he said, describing such behaviour as "childish".

On Wednesday the United States imposed sanctions against Zarif, effectively slamming the door on Iran's top diplomat.

According to The New Yorker, Zarif said it was up to Tehran to decide on accepting a meeting with Trump.

Zarif told the magazine he would not want a White House meeting that yielded just a photo opportunity and a two page statement afterwards, it reported.

Related Topics

Iran White House Trump Tehran United States July Sunday TV Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

13 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

14 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

14 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.