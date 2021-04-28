UrduPoint.com
Iran's Zarif Says Favours 'adjustment' Between Military, Diplomatic Spheres

Wed 28th April 2021

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday said he favoured a "smart adjustment" between the military and diplomatic spheres, in his first public reaction after a controversial leaked audiotape.

The top diplomat wrote on Instagram that the "main point" of his remarks in the audio -- in which he says the military has too much influence on diplomacy -- is emphasising "the need for a smart adjustment of the relationship between these two wings" of Iran's power.

He also saw a need for "setting priorities through legal structures and under the great purview of the supreme leader".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

