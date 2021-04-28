Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday he regretted that leaked audio of him saying the military had too strong a role in diplomacy turned into "domestic infighting".

"I was very sorry that a secret theoretical talk regarding the need for synergy between diplomacy and the (military) field .

.. turns into domestic infighting and the honest and passionate pathology of some processes is framed as personal criticism," he wrote in an Instagram post on his verified account.