Iran's Zarif Says Regrets Audio Leak Caused 'domestic Infighting'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

Iran's Zarif says regrets audio leak caused 'domestic infighting'

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday he regretted that leaked audio of him saying the military had too strong a role in diplomacy turned into "domestic infighting".

"I was very sorry that a secret theoretical talk regarding the need for synergy between diplomacy and the (military) field .

.. turns into domestic infighting and the honest and passionate pathology of some processes is framed as personal criticism," he wrote in an Instagram post on his verified account.

