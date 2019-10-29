Iraq army declares curfew in Baghdad after student protests

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Iraqi army Monday announced it would impose an overnight curfew in the capital after students and schoolchildren joined spreading protests to demand an overhaul of the government.

Swathes of Iraq have been engulfed by demonstrations over unemployment and corruption this month that have evolved into demands for regime change.

The rallies have gathered despite temporary curfews, threats of arrest and violence that has left nearly 240 people dead, including five protesters killed in Baghdad on Monday.

The military said cars and foot traffic would be barred in the capital for six hours starting at midnight (2100 GMT).

The move sparked concern that security forces want to clear out main gathering places like the capital's Tahrir Square, but protesters flocked to the square in the hours ahead of the curfew's start.

Three-wheeled vehicles known as tuk-tuks ferried people to Tahrir, and a cacophony of car horns from accumulating traffic could be heard from surrounding neighbourhoods.

Demonstrators have occupied the square for four consecutive nights, clinging on despite heavy tear gas used to keep protesters from storming the Green Zone, which hosts government offices and foreign offices.

They had otherwise been allowed to set up tents in Tahrir and taken over multi-storey buildings there since Thursday in a marked departure from the response during the first week of this month.

They were joined in the previous 24 hours by a huge contingent of students, who joined despite stern warnings by the higher education minister and the prime minister's office that they should "stay away.

" "No school, no classes, until the regime collapses!" boycotting students shouted on Monday in Diwaniyah, south of the capital.

Other student protests gathered in the southern cities of Nasiriyah, Hillah and Basra -- and even the holy city of Najaf.

The national teachers' syndicate announced a four-day strike and the lawyers' union also told its members to boycott the courts for several days.

In Baghdad, demonstrators gathered on campuses and in Tahrir Square.

About 60 percent of Iraq's 40-million-strong population is under the age of 25.

But youth unemployment stands at 25 percent and one in five people live below the poverty line, despite the vast oil wealth of OPEC's second-largest crude producer.

Anger at inequality and accusations that government corruption was fuelling it sparked protests in Baghdad on October 1 that have since attracted growing numbers of young people.

On Monday, a small group of students brought kits to Tahrir Square to treat people affected by tear gas along with cans of Pepsi -- believed to alleviate discomfort when splashed on the face.

The protests are unprecedented in recent Iraqi history for their ire at the entire political class, with some even criticising traditionally revered religious leaders.