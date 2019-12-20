Iraq deadline to appoint PM looms, protesters unyielding

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Iraqi political leaders agreed Thursday to delay appointing a new prime minister, after the constitutional deadline expired in a country shaken by months of unprecedented protests that have left hundreds dead.

Parliament was due to propose a candidate before midnight to replace premier Adel Abdel Mahdi, who quit in November as the death toll mounted in massive demonstrations against official graft and lack of jobs.

But as no consensus emerged between parliamentary blocs, a source within the presidency told AFP authorities agreed to push the deadline back to Sunday, after Iraq's Friday-Saturday weekend.

Once a name is proposed, lawmakers then submit it to President Barham Saleh who will put it to a vote in parliament.

If the candidate does not gain the majority of votes, Saleh will have the right to put forward his own candidate.

If parliament does not accept this, the consitution stipulates that Saleh would become the de facto head of the resigned cabinet for 15 days.

The current parliament is the most divided in Iraq's recent history.

On Wednesday, deputies failed to agree on amending the electoral law, the only significant reform proposed by authorities to appease protester demands, rescheduling the vote to parliament's next meeting on Monday.

Following elections last year, no bloc was able to establish the majority necessary to put its nomination for premier to a vote.

Instead, the parties agreed on an independent candidate with no base of his own -- Abdel Mahdi.

He lasted a year before resigning in November after two months of unprecedented anti-government protests in the capital Baghdad and Shiite-majority south, marked by 460 killed and 25,000 injured, the vast majority protesters.

Despite his resignation, protests have continued in the face of brutal repression, killings and abductions, and a chilly winter.