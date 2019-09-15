Iraq denies links to drone attack on Saudi oil plants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Baghdad on Sunday denied any link to drone attacks on Saudi oil plants, after media speculation that the strikes were launched from Iraq despite being claimed by Yemeni rebels.

The attacks early Saturday targeted two key oil installations, causing massive fires and taking out half of the kingdom's vast oil output.

The operation was claimed by the Huthi rebels in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is bogged down in a five-year war.

But the Wall Street Journal has reported that officials were investigating the possibility the attacks involved missiles launched from Iraq or Iran.

Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi on Sunday denied reports Iraqi territory "was used for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities".

"Iraq is constitutionally committed to preventing any use of its soil to attack its neighbours," he said in a statement.

"The Iraqi government will be extremely firm with whomever tries to violate the constitution."