Iraq Detects New UK-based Strain, Reimposes Partial Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Iraq detects new UK-based strain, reimposes partial lockdown

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Iraq will re-impose partial lockdown measures until early March after detecting a new strain of the coronavirus, including among children, its health minister announced on Monday.

"Unfortunately, government labs showed genetic mutations in the Covid-19 strain, detecting the new fast-spreading strain in Iraq," Hassan al-Tamimi told reporters.

He referred to the strain as the one "which spread in the UK," and said it had been detected in some Iraqi children, but did not give a total number of people who had been diagnosed with the new variant.

It emerged in southern England in December and is thought to be more contagious than earlier forms.

Iraq has been among the countries hardest-hit by coronavirus in the middle East, with more than 640,000 reported cases and over 13,000 deaths.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

