UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Executes 3 'terrorism' Convicts: Local Officials

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Iraq executes 3 'terrorism' convicts: local officials

Nasiriyah, Iraq, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Iraq on Wednesday hanged three men convicted on "terrorism" charges in a notorious southern prison, local officials said, despite repeated international condemnations of the country's execution record.

The officials said the three Iraqi men were executed in the Nasiriyah prison in Dhi Qar province, the only prison in the country that carries out capital punishment.

Related Topics

Iraq

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Waste Management Company continues cleanlin ..

5 minutes ago

K-Electric to add 450 MW by May 21

5 minutes ago

Baring Vostok Has No Plans to Sell Its Share in Ru ..

5 minutes ago

Bahawalpur lifts NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2021 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.