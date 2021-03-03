Iraq executes 3 'terrorism' convicts: local officials

Nasiriyah, Iraq, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Iraq on Wednesday hanged three men convicted on "terrorism" charges in a notorious southern prison, local officials said, despite repeated international condemnations of the country's execution record.

The officials said the three Iraqi men were executed in the Nasiriyah prison in Dhi Qar province, the only prison in the country that carries out capital punishment.