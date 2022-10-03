UrduPoint.com

Iraq Exports Over 98 Mln Barrels Of Crude Oil In Sept

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Iraq exports over 98 mln barrels of crude oil in Sept

BAGHDAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Iraq exported 98.76 million barrels of crude oil in September with revenues of 8.77 billion U.S. dollars, the country's oil ministry said Saturday.

The average price for crude oil in September was 88.83 Dollars per barrel, the ministry said in a statement, citing statistics from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

A total of 96.

44 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq via the Port of Basra, while about 2.16 million barrels were exported from the northern province of Kirkuk via the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, the statement said.

Oil prices have risen in global markets since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine crisis in February, benefiting Iraq and other oil exporting countries. Iraq's economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.

Related Topics

Exports Iraq Oil Kirkuk Basra Price February September Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

1 hour ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.