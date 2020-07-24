UrduPoint.com
Iraq Forces Free German Woman Kidnapped In Baghdad: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A German woman kidnapped in Baghdad earlier this week was freed overnight, Iraqi officials said on Friday, without providing additional details.

"Security forces have freed activist Hella Mewis," Iraq's military spokesman Yahya Rasool said in a statement.

There were no details on the timing of the operation, the force that carried it out or who had kidnapped Mewis.

A spokesman for Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Abdelsattar Bayraqdar, said the operation had been backed by a Baghdad investigative court.

"We are still investigating this crime," he said.

Mewis, who ran arts programmes at Iraqi collective Tarkib, was kidnapped late on Monday as she was leaving her office.

"She was riding her bicycle when two cars, one of them a white pickup truck (of the type) used by some security forces, were seen kidnapping her," a security source told AFP.

Police officers at the local station witnessed the abduction but did not intervene, the source added.

Mewis's phone was still unreachable on Friday and her friends had not heard from her.

The German embassy in Baghdad had no immediate comment.

