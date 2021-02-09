Iraq hangs five 'terrorism' convicts: security sources

Nasiriyah, Iraq, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Iraq on Tuesday hanged five people convicted on "terrorism" charges in a notorious prison in the southern city of Nasiriyah, security sources told AFP.

Last month, Iraqi authorities revealed that they had more than 340 execution orders "for terrorism or criminal acts" that were pending since 2014 and ready to be carried out.