UrduPoint.com

Iraq Hangs Three On 'terrorism' Charges: Security Sources

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Iraq hangs three on 'terrorism' charges: security sources

Nasiriyah, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Iraq on Tuesday hanged three men convicted of "terrorism" offences in a prison in the city of Nasiriyah in the mainly Shiite Muslim south, two security sources told AFP.

One of those executed was found guilty of involvement in a summer 2013 car bombing in Nasiriyah, one of the sources said. A second was convicted for his part in a similar attack in Karbala province further north, the source added.

Iraq executed more than 50 people in 2020, the fourth highest number in the world, according to human rights group Amnesty International.

Many were convicted members of the Islamic State jihadist group.

The group overran large swathes of northern and western Iraq in a lighting offensive in 2014 before eventually succumbing to counter-attacks by government forces in 2017.

Murder as well as terrorism offences is punishable by death in Iraq.

Tuesday's executions bring the number put to death this year to 17, according to an AFP tally.

All were executed in Nasiryah prison.

Related Topics

Attack World Iraq Amnesty International Car Karbala 2017 2020 Muslim Government

Recent Stories

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Tro ..

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukrai ..

10 minutes ago
 51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

10 minutes ago
 Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart con ..

Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition

10 minutes ago
 Armed groups clash in south Libya

Armed groups clash in south Libya

12 minutes ago
 PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, ..

PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, hereditary politics

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.