Iraq minister says without reform economy faces irreparable shocks

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Iraq's economy could reach irreversible lows within the next year unless urgent reform measures are adopted, its finance minister warned in an exclusive interview with AFP on Monday.

"Reform is inevitable," said Ali Allawi, who has been tasked with stabilising Iraq's economy following an oil price crash that saw state revenues slashed by half.

"If we do not amend the situation throughout the next year, we may face shocks we cannot fix," he said.