UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq MPs Tied To Populist Cleric Sadr Declare Sit-in At Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

Iraq MPs tied to populist cleric Sadr declare sit-in at parliament

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Iraqi lawmakers linked to populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr began an indefinite sit-in on Saturday night at parliament headquarters, two MPs told AFP, amid widespread anti-government protests.

A second wave of demonstrations demanding an end to corruption and an overhaul of the political system have rocked the capital Baghdad and the south since late Thursday.

Sadr has already demanded the current government resign, but on Saturday members of his Saeroon bloc -- parliament's largest with 54 MPs -- said they would escalate.

"We are on our way now to parliament for the sit-in, until the enactment of all reforms the Iraqi people are demanding," said MP Badr al-Zayadi.

Saeroon lawmakers were in touch with others to persuade them to join the move, he added.

Zayadi told AFP the bloc had sent an "official request" to Iraqi President Barham Saleh who, according to Iraq's constitution, could then ask parliament to withdraw confidence from the premier.

MP Raed Fahmy, a member of Iraq's Communist Party who is allied to Sadr, confirmed the sit-in.

"We have joined the opposition and we demand the government resign," Fahmy told AFP.

Protests first erupted in Iraq on October 1, over unemployment, poor services and perceived government graft.

More than 150 people died in the initial six-day wave of protests, and another 63 have lost their lives since the rallies resumed this week.

Sadr has called for early elections under the supervision of the United Nations.

But he himself was effectively kingmaker of the current government, after his bloc secured 54 seats in the May 2018 legislative elections.

Related Topics

Corruption United Nations Poor Parliament Iraq Died Baghdad May October 2018 All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

8 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

9 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

9 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

9 hours ago

Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of ..

9 hours ago

Kashmir's occupation by India tragic chapter of hi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.