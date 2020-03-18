UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Names New PM As Rockets Hit Base Hosting Foreign Troops

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:20 AM

Iraq names new PM as rockets hit base hosting foreign troops

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Iraq's president on Tuesday named pro-Western lawmaker and former Najaf city governor Adnan Zurfi as the next prime minister, tasked with ruling a country hit by military unrest, street protests and the coronavirus outbreak.

The nomination came as Iraq faced two separate rocket attacks, one near the high-security Green Zone in Baghdad late Tuesday after a dawn attack hit a military base hosting US-led coalition and NATO troops.

In a statement late Tuesday, 54-year-old Zurfi pledged elections within a year of forming his cabinet and vowed to respond to the demands of protesters hitting the streets for months over government graft and inefficiency.

He served multiple terms as governor of the holy city of Najaf and was elected in the 2018 parliamentary vote under the Nasr coalition, led by ex-PM Haider al-Abadi.

Zurfi once belonged to the Dawa party, an opposition force to dictator Saddam Hussein who was ousted in the 2003 US-led invasion, and has spent years in the US.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Governor Vote Iraq Baghdad 2018 Dictator Government Cabinet Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 March 2020

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

60 minutes ago

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

9 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

10 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.