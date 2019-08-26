UrduPoint.com
Iraq Paramilitary Force Says Israel Behind Latest Drone Attack

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:03 AM

Iraq paramilitary force says Israel behind latest drone attack

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi accused Israel of a deadly drone attack on Sunday, the first time they directly blame the Jewish state after a series of blasts hit bases run by the paramilitary force.

"As part of the string of Zionist attacks on Iraq, the evil Israeli crows have returned to target the Hashed al-Shaabi, this time with two drones inside Iraqi territory," the statement said.

