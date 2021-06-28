Iraq PM slams US raids as 'flagrant violation' of sovereignty

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi on Monday condemned an overnight US air strike against armed groups which a monitor said killed at least seven fighters.

"We condemn the US air attack that targeted a site last night on the Iraqi-Syrian border, which represents a blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Iraqi national security," said a statement from his office.