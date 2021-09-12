Iraq PM visits neighbour Iran for economic talks

Tehran, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi met Iran's recently-elected President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday to discuss the neighbours' economic relations, official sources said.

Kadhemi is the first foreign leader to visit the ultra-conservative Raisi, and brought along a "high level political and economic delegation," Iran's official IRNA news agency said.

Television showed the Iraqi premier welcomed by a guard of honour, before immediately beginning a meeting that IRNA said touched on "questions of mutual and international interest".

The two leaders are expected to hold a news conference later Sunday, state broadcaster Iribnews reported.

As Iran's neighbour to the west, Iraq has sought a mediating role between Tehran and Arab nations.