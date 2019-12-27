UrduPoint.com
Iraq President Threatens To Quit Over PM Pick As Protests Rage

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Iraq's president said Thursday he was "ready to resign" rather than put forward the candidate of a pro-Iranian coalition for the post of prime minister, deepening the country's political crisis.

Barham Saleh's announcement came as anti-government protesters blocked roads and bridges in Baghdad and the country's south after torching several buildings overnight.

In a letter to parliament, Saleh said he wished to guarantee the "independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity" of Iraq.

But he cited the constitution, which obliges the president to task the candidate put forward by parliament's biggest bloc with forming a government.

"With all my respect to (Basra province governor) Mr. Assaad al-Aidani, I decline to put him forward" for the post, Saleh wrote.

As that could be seen as violating the constitution, "I place before members of parliament my readiness to resign from the position of president", Saleh added.

Aidani is considered as the candidate of Iran, which protesters accuse of meddling in Iraqi affairs.

Weeks into a protest movement that has rocked Baghdad and Iraq's south, leaving hundreds dead, parliament is in deadlock over the selection of a replacement for previous prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

He resigned last month in the face of massive demonstrations over official corruption, economic woes and poor infrastructure despite the country's massive oil wealth.

The demonstrators oppose the entire political class and have vented their anger against leaders who are negotiating to nominate an establishment insider as the next prime minister.

The political situation has been made more unpredictable by the notable absence of the influential voice of Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani regarding the choice of prime minister.

The 89-year-old is Iraq's top Shiite cleric and his opinion has long been decisive in the country's politics -- it was after one of his sermons that Abdel Mahdi stepped down.

Sistani, who has already distanced himself from politicians slated by the street, announced on Thursday that his sermon on Friday will not address the political situation.

