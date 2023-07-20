Open Menu

Iraq Protesters Storm, Torch Swedish Embassy Over Planned Quran Burning

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Iraq protesters storm, torch Swedish embassy over planned Quran burning

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed and set fires inside Sweden's embassy compound in Baghdad early Thursday, angered by an expected burning of the Quran later in the day in Stockholm.

Iraqi riot police used electric batons and water cannon to disperse demonstrators who had scaled the walls and were hurling stones at them, as Sweden reported all its embassy staff were safe.

"We didn't wait until morning, we broke in at dawn and set fire to the Swedish embassy," one young demonstrator told AFP during the protest as smoke billowed into the sky.

The expected Quran burning in Sweden -- in an event approved for Thursday by authorities on free speech grounds -- would be the second incident of its kind within weeks in the Nordic country.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Police Water Young Baghdad Stockholm Sweden Event All

Recent Stories

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

9 minutes ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

16 minutes ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

2 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

4 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

13 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

14 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

15 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous