Iraq protesters storm, torch Swedish embassy over planned Quran burning

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed and set fires inside Sweden's embassy compound in Baghdad early Thursday, angered by an expected burning of the Quran later in the day in Stockholm.

Iraqi riot police used electric batons and water cannon to disperse demonstrators who had scaled the walls and were hurling stones at them, as Sweden reported all its embassy staff were safe.

"We didn't wait until morning, we broke in at dawn and set fire to the Swedish embassy," one young demonstrator told AFP during the protest as smoke billowed into the sky.

The expected Quran burning in Sweden -- in an event approved for Thursday by authorities on free speech grounds -- would be the second incident of its kind within weeks in the Nordic country.