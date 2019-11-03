UrduPoint.com
Iraq Protests Ramp Up, Shutting Roads, Offices And Schools

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Iraq protests ramp up, shutting roads, offices and schools

Baghdad, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Protesters in Iraq's capital and the country's south shut down streets and government offices in a new campaign of civil disobedience Sunday, escalating their month-long movement demanding change to the political system.

Demonstrations broke out on October 1 in outrage over rampant corruption and unemployment in Iraq, but were met with a violent crackdown that left dozens dead.

Since resuming later last month, the protests have swelled again with the support of students and trade unions, who jointly announced a campaign of non-violent resistance on Sunday.

In Baghdad, university-age demonstrators parked cars along main thoroughfares to block traffic on the first day of the work week in the Muslim-majority country, as police officers looked on.

Other students took part in sit-ins at their schools, and the national teachers union extended a strike they began last week. The engineering, doctors and lawyers syndicates have all backed the protests.

"We decided to cut the roads as a message to the government that we will keep protesting until the corrupt people and thieves are kicked out and the regime falls," said Tahseen Nasser, a 25-year-old protester in the eastern city of Kut.

"We're not allowing government workers to reach their offices, just those in humanitarian fields," such as hospital staff, he said.

