Iraq, Saudi reopen Arar border crossing after 30 years: official

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Iraq and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reopened the Arar desert crossing, Baghdad's border commission said, in a long-awaited sign of closer trade ties after a 30-year closure.

Top officials including Iraq's interior minister and the head of its border commission travelled from Baghdad to formally open Arar, where a line of cargo trucks had been waiting since the morning.