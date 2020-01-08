UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Says Iran Informed It Of Imminent Missile Attack On US Forces

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:40 PM

Iraq says Iran informed it of imminent missile attack on US forces

Baghdad, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Iraq's prime minister's office said Wednesday it had received "an official verbal message" from Iran informing it that a missile attack on US forces stationed on Iraqi soil was imminent.

"We received an official verbal message from the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Iranian response to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani had begun or would begin shortly, and that the strike would be limited to where the US military was located in Iraq without specifying the locations," the office said.

Iran launched 22 missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other coalition troops early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq last week.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Prime Minister Iran Iraq From Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

President appoints new judges to Courts of First I ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Convention &amp; Exhibition Bureau signs ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.62 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Exhibition on Ugandan culture to open in NYU Abu D ..

2 hours ago

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

2 hours ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.