Iraq Sees Record Covid-19 Cases As New Lockdown Begins

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Iraq sees record Covid-19 cases as new lockdown begins

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :New lockdown measures came into effect in Iraq on Friday as it recorded its highest new coronavirus caseload in 2021 -- double the daily figures from less than a week ago.

Earlier this week, health authorities announced new overnight curfews would begin on February 18th, from 8:00 pm until 5:00 am, as well as full lockdowns on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

On its first full lockdown day on Friday, Baghdad's main roads were clear of the usual traffic and security forces had set up new checkpoints to stop violators.

Pharmacies remained open and restaurants were allowed to provide delivery service only, but all other businesses were ordered shut.

On Thursday evening, AFP correspondents saw customers lining up outside pharmacies and supermarkets to buy face masks as the new measures included a fine of 25,000 Iraqi dinars ($17) for anyone not wearing one.

The sudden demand sent prices soaring from 2,500 IQD (less than $2) to 6,000 IQD for a box of 50 medical masks.

