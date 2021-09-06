UrduPoint.com

Iraq Signs Deal With France's Total On 4 Energy Projects

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Iraq signs deal with France's Total on 4 energy projects

BAGHDAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Iraq signed on Sunday a deal worth 27 billion U.S. Dollars with French oil and gas company Total on four energy projects, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

The deal includes three contracts between the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and Total to develop the oil field of Artawi in Iraq's southern province of Basra, while the fourth was signed between the Ministry of Electricity and Total to establish a solar energy project, said the statement.

The French company will increase output of the Artawi oil field from 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 210,000 bpd, build a gas complex to exploit the associated gas from the oil field, and provide seawater with the capacity of 7.5 million bpd to it, the statement said.

The fourth project is to build a solar energy project with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, it added.

Iraq's economy relies heavily on the export of crude oil, which brings in more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Iraq Company Oil Basra Gas Sunday From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings at UoS

1 minute ago
 Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platfo ..

Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform

1 minute ago
 Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journ ..

Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journalists

30 minutes ago
 Poland gives visa to second Belarusian Olympic ath ..

Poland gives visa to second Belarusian Olympic athlete

4 minutes ago
 Tunisia beats Cote d'Ivoire to win 2021 African ba ..

Tunisia beats Cote d'Ivoire to win 2021 African basketball championship

4 minutes ago
 Services trade deficit reduces 26.35% in July

Services trade deficit reduces 26.35% in July

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.