Iraq suicide bombers kill 11 fighters loyal to cleric Sadr

Samarra, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Two suicide bombers targeted a base of an Iraqi armed group led by Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, killing 11 fighters, the army said Thursday.

The first attack took place late in the day near Tharthar Lake southwest of Samarra, a longtime stronghold of militants groups some 100 kilometres (65 miles) north of Baghdad.

The blast killed seven fighters and wounded three, the army said, adding it was carried out by "a suicide terrorist" -- its standard term for Islamic State group jihadists.

Later, a second attacker blew up a car packed with explosives at the same site, killing another four fighters, the army said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.