UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Suicide Bombers Kill 11 Fighters Loyal To Cleric Sadr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

Iraq suicide bombers kill 11 fighters loyal to cleric Sadr

Samarra, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Two suicide bombers targeted a base of an Iraqi armed group led by Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, killing 11 fighters, the army said Thursday.

The first attack took place late in the day near Tharthar Lake southwest of Samarra, a longtime stronghold of militants groups some 100 kilometres (65 miles) north of Baghdad.

The blast killed seven fighters and wounded three, the army said, adding it was carried out by "a suicide terrorist" -- its standard term for Islamic State group jihadists.

Later, a second attacker blew up a car packed with explosives at the same site, killing another four fighters, the army said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Car Suicide Samarra Baghdad Same SITE

Recent Stories

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

9 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

9 hours ago

Universities freed of political interference: Gove ..

8 hours ago

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.