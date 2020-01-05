Iraq Summons US Envoy Over 'violation Of Sovereignty': Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:50 PM
Baghdad, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Iraqi foreign ministry on Sunday summoned US ambassador Matthew Tueller to condemn American strikes on Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, an Iraqi commander and other local fighters.
"They were a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement, and "contradict the agreed-upon missions of the international coalition."