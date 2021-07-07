UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Academic Remembered On Anniversary Of His Killing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Iraqi academic remembered on anniversary of his killing

Baghdad, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Dozens of people gathered in central Baghdad Tuesday to remember academic and government adviser Hisham al-Hashemi, who was gunned down a year ago in the Iraqi capital.

Hashemi, 47, was a specialist in jihadist movements and had developed a vast network of top decision makers, armed groups and rival parties, often mediating among them.

He was shot dead outside his Baghdad home by gunmen on motorcycles on July 6 last year, leaving behind a wife, three sons and a daughter.

Nobody has ever been arrested for the killing.

Journalists were among those who attended Tuesday's ceremony in Baghdad's Tahrir Square to remember a man whose murder shocked the country.

Participants held pictures of Hashemi and lit candles in honour of the researcher.

Alongside being an expert on Sunni extremism in Iraq, he had become outspoken against powerful Shiite armed actors.

Hashemi's support for popular protests that erupted in 2019 against a government seen as too close to Iran infuriated Tehran-backed Shiite factions in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network.

"A year has passed since this heinous crime and the government has been unable to find the killers," said Majid Al-Khalidi, a journalist.

A colleague called Hashemi the "best security analyst Iraq has ever known".

An interior ministry official at Tuesday's ceremony said "no effort will be spared" in the hunt for the killers.

Last month, a Hashed al-Shaabi commander arrested as a suspect in the murder of a pro-democracy activist was released, sparking renewed debate about the authorities' ability to contain Shiite armed groups, which control lucrative asset streams.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Interior Ministry Iran Iraq Wife Baghdad Man July 2019 Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Highly Effective ..

8 minutes ago

Barty keeps dream alive as she eases into Wimbledo ..

8 minutes ago

Govt taking keen interest in Balochistan's develop ..

8 minutes ago

Hjulmand urges Denmark to make England crack under ..

8 minutes ago

Think Tank Study Shows 67% of Millennials in UK Pr ..

9 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 57 more positive patients for ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.